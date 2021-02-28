Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Senior NPHET Member Expects Easing Of Restrictions In April Or May.

: 28/02/2021 - 13:02
Author: Ciara Plunkett
philip_nolan_headshot_covid_briefing_21_01_21_rollingnews.jpg

A senior member of NPHET says he expects there to be an easing of Covid-19 restrictions from April or May.

Level 5 restrictions are set to be reviewed before April 5th.

Professor Philip Nolan is President of Maynooth University and chair of NPHET's modelling group.

He says he expects widespread vaccination will be underway in the summer months.

As of Wednesday, 254,948 first doses have been administered while 136,407 second doses have been given.

Professor Nolan says restrictions can be relaxed once more people are vaccinated against the virus:



File image: RollingNews

