A large scale search of the River Barrow in Co. Kildare is underway this evening.

It following an incident on the river, at Ardeigh Locks, earlier this afternoon.

One person has been rescued.

Two Coastguard heliicopters have been deployed to the area to assist in the search for a second person.

Gardai, units of the Kildare Fire Service and Civil Defence, are also at the scene.

Kfm News also understands that drones have been deployed to aid in the search.

