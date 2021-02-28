612 Covid 19 Cases & 6 Deaths Confirmed This Evening.

612 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed and 6 more patients have died.
289 new infections are in Dublin, with 45 in Limerick, 34 in Longford, 33 in Galway and 26 in Kildare.
The rest are spread across 19 other counties.
The country's 14 day incidence rate per 100 thousand people is 212.2 and 133 people are in intensive care.
As of February 25, 409,529 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 271,594 people have received their first dose
- 137,935 people have received their second dose
*County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 27 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|
County
|
Today's cases**
(to midnight 27Feb2021)
|
5-Day Moving Average of New Cases
|
14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population
(to 27Feb2021)
|
New Cases during last 14 days
(to 27Feb2021)
|
Ireland
|
612
|
662
|
212.2
|
10,103
|
Offaly
|
9
|
20
|
395.1
|
308
|
Longford
|
34
|
14
|
369.4
|
151
|
Dublin
|
289
|
264
|
288.9
|
3,893
|
Limerick
|
45
|
44
|
282.7
|
551
|
Galway
|
33
|
39
|
278.6
|
719
|
Louth
|
19
|
20
|
261.5
|
337
|
Laois
|
14
|
14
|
259.7
|
220
|
Westmeath
|
19
|
20
|
252.3
|
224
|
Kildare
|
26
|
27
|
248.5
|
553
|
Monaghan
|
0
|
5
|
239.5
|
147
|
Meath
|
17
|
34
|
227.1
|
443
|
Mayo
|
12
|
17
|
226.8
|
296
|
Waterford
|
<5
|
11
|
213.5
|
248
|
Carlow
|
6
|
10
|
193.2
|
110
|
Donegal
|
5
|
25
|
188.5
|
300
|
Tipperary
|
15
|
19
|
186.8
|
298
|
Cavan
|
<5
|
6
|
175.9
|
134
|
Clare
|
14
|
11
|
153.2
|
182
|
Leitrim
|
<5
|
2
|
152.9
|
49
|
Roscommon
|
<5
|
3
|
103.8
|
67
|
Wexford
|
6
|
8
|
103.5
|
155
|
Wicklow
|
12
|
9
|
99
|
141
|
Sligo
|
0
|
3
|
88.5
|
58
|
Kilkenny
|
<5
|
4
|
81.6
|
81
|
Cork
|
16
|
24
|
66.7
|
362
|
Kerry
|
10
|
9
|
51.5
|
76
~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for prev
- The 7 day incidence rate is 96.0
- The 5 day moving average is 662