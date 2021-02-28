612 Covid 19 Cases & 6 Deaths Confirmed This Evening.

612 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed and 6 more patients have died.

289 new infections are in Dublin, with 45 in Limerick, 34 in Longford, 33 in Galway and 26 in Kildare.

The rest are spread across 19 other counties.

The country's 14 day incidence rate per 100 thousand people is 212.2 and 133 people are in intensive care.

As of February 25, 409,529 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

271,594 people have received their first dose

137,935 people have received their second dose

Image: Health Protection Surveillance Centre logo.

*County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 27 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases** (to midnight 27Feb2021) 5-Day Moving Average of New Cases 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 27Feb2021) New Cases during last 14 days (to 27Feb2021) Ireland 612 662 212.2 10,103 Offaly 9 20 395.1 308 Longford 34 14 369.4 151 Dublin 289 264 288.9 3,893 Limerick 45 44 282.7 551 Galway 33 39 278.6 719 Louth 19 20 261.5 337 Laois 14 14 259.7 220 Westmeath 19 20 252.3 224 Kildare 26 27 248.5 553 Monaghan 0 5 239.5 147 Meath 17 34 227.1 443 Mayo 12 17 226.8 296 Waterford <5 11 213.5 248 Carlow 6 10 193.2 110 Donegal 5 25 188.5 300 Tipperary 15 19 186.8 298 Cavan <5 6 175.9 134 Clare 14 11 153.2 182 Leitrim <5 2 152.9 49 Roscommon <5 3 103.8 67 Wexford 6 8 103.5 155 Wicklow 12 9 99 141 Sligo 0 3 88.5 58 Kilkenny <5 4 81.6 81 Cork 16 24 66.7 362 Kerry 10 9 51.5 76

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for prev