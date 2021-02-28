Listen Live Logo

612 Covid 19 Cases & 6 Deaths Confirmed This Evening.

: 28/02/2021 - 17:40
Author: Ciara Plunkett
health_protection_surveillance_centre_logo.png

612 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed and 6 more patients have died.

289 new infections are in Dublin, with 45 in Limerick, 34 in Longford, 33 in Galway and 26 in Kildare.

The rest are spread across 19 other counties.

The country's 14 day incidence rate per 100 thousand people is 212.2 and 133 people are in intensive care.

As of February 25, 409,529 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

  • 271,594 people have received their first dose
  • 137,935 people have received their second dose

Image: Health Protection Surveillance Centre logo.

*County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 27 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

 

County

Today's cases**

(to midnight 27Feb2021)

5-Day Moving Average of New Cases

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population

(to 27Feb2021)

New Cases during last 14 days

(to 27Feb2021)

Ireland

612

662

212.2

10,103

Offaly

9

20

395.1

308

Longford

34

14

369.4

151

Dublin

289

264

288.9

3,893

Limerick

45

44

282.7

551

Galway

33

39

278.6

719

Louth

19

20

261.5

337

Laois

14

14

259.7

220

Westmeath

19

20

252.3

224

Kildare

26

27

248.5

553

Monaghan

0

5

239.5

147

Meath

17

34

227.1

443

Mayo

12

17

226.8

296

Waterford

<5

11

213.5

248

Carlow

6

10

193.2

110

Donegal

5

25

188.5

300

Tipperary

15

19

186.8

298

Cavan

<5

6

175.9

134

Clare

14

11

153.2

182

Leitrim

<5

2

152.9

49

Roscommon

<5

3

103.8

67

Wexford

6

8

103.5

155

Wicklow

12

9

99

141

Sligo

0

3

88.5

58

Kilkenny

<5

4

81.6

81

Cork

16

24

66.7

362

Kerry

10

9

51.5

76

  • The 7 day incidence rate is 96.0
  • The 5 day moving average is 662

