A major search of the River Barrow in Kildare for a missing person has been stood down for the night.

A child was rescued from the water near Ardreigh Locks in Athy, earlier, and treated at the scene, following reports that a kayak had capsized.

The Coast Guard, Kildare Civil Defence, Kildare Fire Service and gardaí carried out search efforts throughout the evening.

The operation will resume at first light.