Politicians have been told to stop stealing the future and do something about climate change.

A number of students addressed the Oireachtas Climate Committee as it prepares to finalise key recommendations.

Kildare North Fianna Fáil TD, James Lawless, is Vice Chair of the committee.

There's still a row at the committee over what to do with money raised through an increased carbon tax.

12 year old Sumaya Mohammed from Cork Educate Together School told the committee to get a move on: