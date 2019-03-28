K Drive

New Refuge For Women To Open in Douth Dublin.

A new refuge for women subhec is set to open in South Dublin later this year.

It will have 5 family units and be able to accommodate 5 adults and up to 15 children looking to leave the family home.

A newly upgraded Rathmines Womens Refuge will also be reopened this year, providing for 9 families.

