Disneyland To Ban Smoking At All Of Its Theme Parks.

: 03/28/2019 - 15:36
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Guests at Disneyland theme parks will be banned from smoking inside the grounds under new rules.

Disney has announced changes for their parks stating that smoking areas will no longer be available.

Large prams will also be turned away when the rules come into effect on May 1st.

