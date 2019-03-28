Justice Minister: Insurance Industry Must Reduce Premium Costs.

The Justice Minister says the insurance industry needs to do more to reduce the costs of premiums.

Charlie Flanagan says the annual profits of ten major insurance companies was up to 200 million euro at the end of 2017, and there is clearly scope to reduce insurance costs.

Speaking in the Seanad during a debate on a bill by Kildare Senator Anthony Lawlor on damages for personal injuries, the Minister added the constant hiking of premiums are threatening livelihoods at this stage.

File image: Charlie Flanagan/RollingNews