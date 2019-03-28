K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Justice Minister: Insurance Industry Must Reduce Premium Costs.

: 03/28/2019 - 15:56
Author: Ciara Plunkett
charlie_flanagan_10_01_18_rolling_news.jpg

The Justice Minister says the insurance industry needs to do more to reduce the costs of premiums.  

Charlie Flanagan says the annual profits of ten major insurance companies was up to 200 million euro at the end of 2017, and there is clearly scope to reduce insurance costs.  

Speaking in the Seanad during a debate on a bill by Kildare Senator Anthony Lawlor on damages for personal injuries, the Minister added the constant hiking of premiums are threatening livelihoods at this stage.

 

 

File image: Charlie Flanagan/RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!