Listen: 40% Of People Who Attended SATUs In 2018 Did Not Report Assault To Gardai.

: 03/28/2019 - 16:36
Author: Ciara Plunkett
40 per cent of people who attended a sexual assault treatment unit last year didn't report their assault to Gardaí.

Half a million euro in additional funding has been announced to help improve the treatment available to victims.

Kacey O'Riordan reports

