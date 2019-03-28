K Drive

Coastal Protection Works At Lahinch Cause Controversy.

: 03/28/2019 - 16:38
Author: Ciara Plunkett
co_clare.jpg

There's controversy surrounding works at Lahinch Beach, leading to local surfers protesting in the area.

Clare County Council is currently carrying out coastal protection works which involves reinforcing some of the rocks.

Local surfers say the result of this work could endanger people in the water, and could prevent safe access to and escape from the sea.

It's reported a group of locals have blocked access to the beach in recent days, preventing the work from going ahead.

Clare County Council says the plans were well advertised, and work is due to be completed soon.

