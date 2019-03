Britain's Labour party says it won't support what it calls a "desperate" attempt by the Government, to get MPs to vote on one part of the Brexit proposals.

There'll be a rare Friday sitting of the House of Commons tomorrow, and it's understood parliament will only examine Theresa May's withdrawal agreement.

It would exclude the other part about future relations, called the Political Declaration.

But Shadow Brexit Secretary, Keir Starmer, doesn't think it would work.