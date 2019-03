The government's been getting a bashing in the Dáil over the latest homeless figures.

Fianna Fáil says Eoghan Murphy's housing plans have failed - while Sinn Féin has called it a national scandal.

The number of people in emergency accommodation has exceeded 10,000 for the first time.

150 people are homeless in Kildare.

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett thinks it's unacceptable: