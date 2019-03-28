Demolition Works Begin On M7 Over-Bridge To Take Place This Weekend.

Demolition of an over-bridge on the M7 will begin tomorrow.

It is to facilitate construction of the new Osberstown Interchange Junction 9a between junctions 9 (Naas North) and Junction 10 (Naas South).

Traffic, in both directions, will be affected by the works.

In order to safely carry out this demolition works and maintain M7 traffic in both directions, traffic will be directed around the area of the works via the newly constructed off/on slips of this new interchange.

A cautionary speed limit of 25km/h will be in place through the new roundabout.

These demolition works will take place over the weekend of Saturday 30th & Sunday 31st March, 2019.

Traffic will be directed onto the slips from 9pm on Friday 29th March.

This arrangement will continue through the weekend with traffic running in two lanes on each carriageway during 06.00 - 22.00hrs each day.

Before 06.00hrs on Monday 1st April the demolition works will have been completed and traffic will return to the current mainline.