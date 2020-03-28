Kildare Gardai Have Issued Advice On Vacant Retail Remises.

There are thousands of vacant retail premises across Co Kildare, following the imposition of increased restrictions to stop the spread of Covid 19.

Kildare Gardai are now issuing advise on keeping premises secure:

• Ensure all entrance points to the building are protected with the best security solution, locks and bolts.

• We would advise the removal and banking of cash from premises for businesses closing for extended periods. Or ensure your cash-safe is insurance rated for the appropriate amount.

• Limit the amount of cash stored on the premises or in ATM’s.

• Use lighting to draw attention and deter criminals from approaching entrances.

• Routinely check the perimeter of your premises and inform Gardaí by telephone if you notice anything suspicious.

• ensure that your alarm system is monitored by an Alarm Receiving Centre.

• Periodically test your premises alarm system with your Alarm Receiving Centre.

• Dual path intruder alarm signalling should be employed and connected to an Alarm Receiving Centre via, IP, GSM (Grade 3 or 4) or Radio backup.

• Ensure that your alarm has adequate coverage, particularly in voids above ceilings, where Point to Point beams may be employed.

• Leave tills empty and open when not in use.

• Look for Garda assistance when attending to an alarm