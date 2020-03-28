Listen: 4 Million Postcards Delivered To Households To Allow People To Stay In Touch.

Saturday Sportsbeat

An Post has delivered four million postcards to households, including 80,000 in Kildare,  to allow people to stay in touch throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

They will be free to send to relatives and friends.

David McRedmond, CEO of An Post, says the postal service is essential:

