Kildare Gardai Are Out In Force, Ensuring Compliance With Covid 19 Regulations.

Gardaí are out in force throughout Kildare this morning.
They are interacting with the public to inform and ensure compliance with the new emergency regulations.
Garda Commissioner, Drew Harris, has also today confirmed that checkpoints have been mounted across the country to ensure people engage only in essential travel.
Image courtesy An Garda Siochana
These measures are in place until Sunday 12 April and are also available here
Community Health
Stay at home in all circumstances, except in the following situations:
- to travel to and from work where the work is considered an essential service. The full list of essential workers will be published as early as possible tomorrow (Saturday). In the meantime, the government advice for businesses and services which consider themselves essential service, is to remain open, pending publication of the list.
- to attend medical appointments and collect medicines and other health products for yourself, your family or someone who is vulnerable or cocooning.
- for vital family reasons including caring for children, elderly or vulnerable people but excluding social family visits
- to take brief individual physical exercise within your locality, which may include children from your household within 2 kilometres of your home and adhering to strict 2 metre social distancing measures
- you cannot arrange a gathering with anybody you do not live with
- Cocooning will be introduced for those over 70 years of age and those who are extremely medically vulnerable to COVID-19
Essential services
- everyone who can work from home must work from home. This includes essential workers and workers in essential government, utilities or other functions.
- adult community education centres and local community centres are closed
- all essential services should ensure safe working conditions are in place
- specific advice will be available from the Health and Safety Authority
Health considerations
- all non-essential surgery, health procedures and other non-essential health services are postponed
- all visits to hospitals, residential healthcare centres, other residential settings are prisons are stopped with specific exemptions on compassionate grounds
- pharmacists are to be allowed by law to dispense medicines outside the dates spelled out in prescriptions according to their own professional judgement
- manufacturers will be called on to adapt their manufacturing capacity to produce personal protective equipment (PPE), equipment, masks and other essential products for national market, including hand gels and other essential medicines and products by pharmacies
Transport and Travel
Travel restrictions will be implemented as folloes
- there will be a nationwide restriction on travel outside of 2 kilometres from your place of residence (except for the restrictions listed above.
- public transport and passenger travel will be restricted to essential workers
- travel to Ireland's offshore islands is limited only to residents of those islands
- local authorities will relax on-street parking laws to meet the travel needs of essential workers
- the arrival of personal non-national maritime leisure vessels is banned (except to exceptions as 'port in a storm')
Legislation and Regulation
- the measure above will be reflected in the regulations to be made under the Health (Preservation and Protection and Other Emergency Measures in the Public Interest) Act 2000 and will be enforced by the Garda Síochána.