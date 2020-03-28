Saturday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Eoin Beatty & Sarah Peppard

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Kildare's Civic Amenity Sites Are Now Closed.

: 03/28/2020 - 16:21
Author: Ciara Plunkett
kcc_logo_badge.jpeg

Kildare County Council has closed its Civic Amenity Sites.

Facilities at  Gallows Hill, Athy, and Silliot Hill, Kilcullen, have been closed to the public until further notice

It follows the issuing of greater restrictions on movements by Government last night, aimed a preventing the spread of Covid 19..

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!