The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases globally now stands at more than 618,000.

The US has the highest number at 105,000 followed by Italy in second with 87,000 and China with 82,000.

Meanwhile the death toll in Spain has risen to over 5,500 out of 72,000 confirmed cases.

A further 832 people have passed away in the last 24 hours after contracting the virus.

Sky's Adam Parsons says some parts of the country are struggling to contain the outbreak:

