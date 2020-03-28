Listen Live Logo

Listen: Gardai Have Already Increased Patrols Across Ireland.

: 03/28/2020 - 16:43
Author: Ciara Plunkett
patrol.jpg

Gardaí  in Kildare and across the country have already increased the frequency of patrols, and the number of checkpoints.

They're enforcing new restrictions announced last night, which ask people to stay in their homes, apart from specific reasons such as going to the shop, or exercising.

Regulations are to be announced next week, which will outline the sanctions a person faces if they shouldn't be out.

Commissioner Drew Harris says it will not affect outstanding investigations for the force:

Image: Gardai on patrol at the Southern Link Road in Naas today, courtesy the Kildare Garda Division.

