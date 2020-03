Tokyo 2020 Olympics organising committee president Yoshiro Mori says they're facing the "major challenge" of added costs due to the rescheduling of the games.

The decision was taken this week to postpone the event until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Japan has already invested more than 12-billion-dollars in their preparations for the Olympics and Paralympics and Mori says it's "inevitable" that the bill will now increase further.