Listen: Health Minister Says New Legislation Enables Access To All Private Hospitals & Equipment.

The Health Minister says under the new emergency measures there has to be access to all private hospitals and equipment for the public service.

That may include the UMPC Hospital in Kildare, formerly known as Clane General, and all other private hospitals across the country.

Simon Harris has just given a briefing on the coronoavirus crisis.

The Health Minister says he expect the arrangement, which will result in 2,000 plus extra beds, to be in place from next week

27/03/2020 Covid-19 Pandemic (Coronavirus), Ireland. Fine Gael Minister for Health Simon Harris at Government Buildings to announce from midnight tonight and for a two-week period, everybody must stay at home, except in specific circumstances. Photo: RollingNews.ie