Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Health Minister Says New Legislation Enables Access To All Private Hospitals & Equipment.

: 03/28/2020 - 17:05
Author: Ciara Plunkett
1552_covid_19.jpg

The Health Minister says under the new emergency measures there has to be access to all private hospitals and equipment for the public service.

That may include the UMPC Hospital in Kildare, formerly known as Clane General, and all other private hospitals across the country.

Simon Harris has just given a briefing on the coronoavirus crisis.

The Health Minister says he expect the arrangement, which will result in 2,000 plus extra beds, to be in place from next week

newstalk1655485.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

27/03/2020 Covid-19 Pandemic (Coronavirus), Ireland. Fine Gael Minister for Health Simon Harris at Government Buildings to announce from midnight tonight and for a two-week period, everybody must stay at home, except in specific circumstances. Photo: RollingNews.ie

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!