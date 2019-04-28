KCC Face Further Questions Over Business Incubator Unit Plans In Kilcock.

Kildare County Council face new calls for an update on the potential set up of business incubator unit in Kilcock.

Councillor Tim Durkan has submitted a motion to the Maynooth Municipal District council, asking for an update on whether land owned by KCC in the town will be used for the business unit.

Calls for the move have come since early January of this year, when KCC said it could not commit to the creation of business units on the land until the matter had been considered by its Business Support Unit.

The issue will be addressed at Maynooth Municipal District's next meeting, which takes place on Friday 3rd May at 10am.

