Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Maynooth Municipal District Asked For Updates On Moyglare Relief Road Works.

: 04/28/2019 - 10:44
Author: Simon Doyle
moyglare_road_maynooth.png

Maynooth Municipal District has been asked for updates on improvement works taking place on the Moyglare relief road.

Councillor Naoise Ó Cearúil has submitted the question, asking for information on progress being made on the works, which are taking place from Kilcock Road junction up to and including the entrance to Moyglare Hall.

The works began last month and are not scheduled to be completed until October.

Maynooth Municipal District will address the question at their next meeting, which takes place on Friday 3rd May at 10am.

 

Stock Image.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!