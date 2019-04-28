Maynooth Municipal District Asked For Updates On Moyglare Relief Road Works.

Maynooth Municipal District has been asked for updates on improvement works taking place on the Moyglare relief road.

Councillor Naoise Ó Cearúil has submitted the question, asking for information on progress being made on the works, which are taking place from Kilcock Road junction up to and including the entrance to Moyglare Hall.

The works began last month and are not scheduled to be completed until October.

Maynooth Municipal District will address the question at their next meeting, which takes place on Friday 3rd May at 10am.

Stock Image.