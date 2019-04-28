Listen: 4,000 Dublin Apartments Planned For Fast-Track Applications.

Property developers are planning over 4-thousand apartments in Dublin under new fast-track planning rules.

Builders can go straight to An Bord Pleanála to seek planning permission for large-scale projects using the strategic housing development system.

The Sunday Times reports the planning appeals tribunal is now dealing with an unprecedented level of projects in the capital.

Among the projects are almost 700 units near Connolly Rail Station, 580 in the north Docks, and almost 500 on the site of the old Chivers factory in Coolock.

Labour Senator Aodhán Ó Riordain says the fast-track system is good for builders, but bad for people:

Stock Image.