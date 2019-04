The Garda Representative Association says it's up for the challenge of bringing in a new plan to bring about huge change in the force.

The proposal will see government departments, state agencies, civil society and community groups link up with Gardaí.

There'll be an interagency approach to crime prevention, detection, rehabilitation, inclusion and the security of people and property.

GRA General Secretary Pat Ennis says the changes cover policing in a number of areas:



