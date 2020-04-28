Listen Live Logo

Listen: Two Illegal Encampments Remain In Naas & On The Curragh.

04/28/2020
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Illegal encampments remain on the Curragh and in Naas.

The encampment on the Curragh includes over 25 caravans.

It was, initially, reported that most caravans had arrived on a ferry from the UK, after the imposition of Covid 19 restrictions.

It has since emerged that the caravans travelled to Walsh's Hill from within Ireland.

Gardai and Traveller Mediation Services are engaging with people in the encampment.

Two other encampments emerged in Naas over the weekend, one of which has since dispersed.

Kildare South Fine Gael TD, Martin Heydon, joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today.

