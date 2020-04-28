KCC Intends To Close Parson Street, Maynooth.

KCC intends to close Parson Street in Maynooth.

The closure, on behalf of Ward & Burke Contractors, will be for a total of 15 days between May 19th and June 19th.

Exact dates and times will be issued in advance of the closure, which is required to facilitate laying of a trunk main.

Parson Street will be closed from its junction with Mill Street/Main Street, and the Straffan Road.

KCC is inviting submissions until close of business today.

Alternative routes:

Traffic travelling towards the R408 will be diverted via the R148 Main St., onto the R406 Straffan Road, followed by the L1022 and onto the L50535 Meadowbrook Road. (Access to the college will remain open as normal from this side).

Traffic travelling towards Meadowbrook Road the L50535 will be diverted via the L1022 and the R406, Straffan Road, continuing onto the R148 Main St to junction R148/ R408.