Listen: Over 3 Million People Have Been Diagnosed With Covid 19, World Wide.

: 04/28/2020 - 15:41
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Latest figures show there have been more than 3 million Covid-19 cases globally, and over 212,000 deaths.

It comes as the Scottish government becomes the latest to recommend citizens wear a face mask in enclosed public spaces.

Shane Beatty reports:

