Online Protest In Support Of Debenhams Workers To Take Place Tomorrow.

: 04/28/2020 - 15:54
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A virtual protest will be held online tomorrow in support of workers at Debenhams.

Earlier this month, the department store told its 1500 staff members in Ireland, including scores of workers at its Newbridge branch, that it doesn't expect its Irish stores to reopen.

A number of protests were held at stores nationwide last week, but Gardai shut down one on Dublin's Henry Street due to the current restrictions on movement.

Mandate Trade Union and Uplift - People Powered Change are asking people to join tomorrow's virtual protest and hear directly from affected workers.

