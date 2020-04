Nurseries and primary schools in France will reopen from the 11th of May - as lockdown measures are eased.

It'll be the week after for secondary schools, where pupils will be required to wear face masks.

Gatherings of more than 10 people indoors or outdoors will still be banned though, and beaches will be closed until the 11th of June.

France has also become the first of Europe's big five football leagues to cancel the entire season.

