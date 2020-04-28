Listen Live Logo

59 More People Have Died Of Covid 19; No. Of Confirmed Cases Now Stands At 19.877.

: 04/28/2020 - 17:57
Author: Ciara Plunkett
dept_of_health.png

There have been a further 59 deaths from Covid-19 in the Republic today.

299 new cases have also been confirmed.

It brings the death toll to 1159 and the number of confirmed cases stands at 19,877., of whom 1,147 are in Co. Kildare.

Chief Medical Office Dr Tony Holohan has the details on the deaths:

newstalk1800617.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

As of 11am today,  the HPSC has been notified of 229 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 19,877 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

As of midnight Monday 27 April, 153,054 tests have been carried out. Over the past week, 41,470 tests were carried out and of these 5,335 were positive, giving a positivity rate of 12.9%.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Sunday 26th April (19,383 cases), reveals:

·        58% are female and 42% are male

·        the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years

·        2,638 cases (14%) have been hospitalised

·        Of those hospitalised, 358 cases have been admitted to ICU

·        5,414 cases are associated with healthcare workers

·        Dublin has the highest number of cases at 9,624 (50% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,147 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,126 cases (6%)

·        Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 63%, close contact accounts for 33%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

 

