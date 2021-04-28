KCC Says It Has Prepared Database Of Housing Lands Known To Be In Its Ownership & Potentially Suitable For Housing Development.

Kildare County Council says it has "prepared a database of housing lands known to be in its ownership and potentially suitable for housing development."

It follows a motion by Sinn Féin Cllr., Noel Connolly, which asked the authority to create an in-fill housing programme for single people.

KCC says this database identifies land suitable for development for housing within existing social housing developments and small pockets of land suitable for infill development.

It adds "Proposals are being prepared for infill developments on a number of these sites."

The council notes, however, that "Given the urgent need to deliver units in large numbers, resources are being concentrated on the larger sites which will yield greater unit numbers. There are only a small number of sites where proposals for a single unit is being developed...Development of further infill sites will be progressed as resources permit".

