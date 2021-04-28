Kildare Today

9am - 11am
with
Clem Ryan

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

KCC Says It Has Prepared Database Of Housing Lands Known To Be In Its Ownership & Potentially Suitable For Housing Development.

: 28/04/2021 - 08:52
Author: Ciara Noble
kcc_logo_badge.jpeg

Kildare County Council says it has "prepared a database of housing lands known to be in its ownership and potentially suitable for housing development."

It follows a motion by Sinn Féin Cllr., Noel Connolly, which asked the authority to create an in-fill housing programme for single people.

KCC says this database identifies land suitable for development for housing  within existing social housing developments and small pockets of land suitable for infill development.

It adds "Proposals are being prepared for infill developments on a number of these sites."

The council notes, however, that "Given the urgent need to deliver units in large numbers, resources are being concentrated on the larger sites which will yield greater unit numbers. There are only a small number of sites where proposals for a single unit is being developed...Development of further infill sites will be progressed as resources permit".

 

Image: Kildare County Council Logo Badge

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!