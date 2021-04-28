Covid-19 Mass Vaccination Centre Opening In Punchestown Today.

Co. Kildare's mass Covid-19 vaccination centre at Punchestown Racecourse opens today.

The HSE says the facility will initially provide vaccinations to people aged 65 to 69, and 60 to 64, who have registered.

The Covid-19 vaccine being offered to people attending Punchestown Vaccination Centre is the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Ann O’Shea, Chief Officer for Dublin South, Kildare and West Wicklow Community Healthcare (CHO7) said, “The opening of Punchestown Vaccination Centre is a welcome announcement for the people of Kildare and the wider area. I am delighted to welcome those who have registered in the 65 to 69 year and 60-64 age groups to attend the centre. The vaccination centre will play a vital role in the Covid-19 Vaccination Programme, as more of our population will be protected from Covid-19. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the staff, vaccinators and volunteers who have worked tirelessly to open the centre. We will continue working with our local and national partners to support the operation of Punchestown Vaccination Centre.”

Margaret McQuillan, Vaccination Lead for HSE Dublin South, Kildare West Wicklow Community Healthcare Organisation (CHO7) said, “Punchestown Vaccination Centre will open for people in the 65 to 69 and 60-64 year age groups who are registered on Wednesday 28th April. The centre has been vaccinating people identified in the cohort 4 grouping. To date there have been 23,132 vaccines administered to residents and staff in Nursing Homes, Disability and Mental Health sectors by our community and hospital vaccinators across the region.”

Image: Punchestown Vaccination Centre/HSE