11,784 people in Co. Kildare have been diagnosed with Covid-19, since testing began, following 28 new cases confirmed, last night

10 additional deaths were notified, and 426 new cases of the virus were confirmed.

4,884 people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland, since the beginning of the pandemic.

Since testing began in February 2020, 247,489 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Ireland.

Image: Pixabay