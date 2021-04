Co. Kildare's 14-day Covid-19 incidence remains the second highest in Ireland, after Donegal.

485 people in the county have been diagnosed with the virus, in the two weeks to April 26th.

The incidence rate here is 218 cases per 100,000 people.

The national R rate is 122.5 and 5,831 new diagnoses.

The rate in Donegal is 288.3 and 459 new cases.