A flight has departed from Dublin Airport en route to Delhi transporting oxygen, PPE, and medical essentials from the state.

The death toll in the country has surpassed 200,000.

Today 360,960 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed were confirmed.

In a tweet, Dublin Airport said "We’re proud to help facilitate this humanitarian cargo service."

Hospitals in India are struggling without equipment, and many are at capacity.

Image: Dublin Airport via Twitter