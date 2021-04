MEPs will today vote on Digital Green Certificates.

The certs would act as proof a person has received a Covid-19 vaccine, a negative test result or recovered from the virus.

The so-called 'Covid-passport' would allow the free movement of people within the EU.

If MEPs give the system the green-light, negotiations will begin between member states on its rollout.

EuroNews' Europe Correspondent, Shona Murray, believes the certs are some time away from being introduced:

Image: Anna Shvets via Pexels