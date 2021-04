Americans who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will not need to wear masks outside, in a relaxation of the rules.

US officials previously advised people to have one on if they were within six feet of each other.

Health officials are still recommending the use of face coverings in big crowds, like when attending events at stadiums.

Over 50% of adults in the United States have now had at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccination.

Image: Mentatdgt via Pexels