In Australia a driver found speeding has been sentenced to 10 months in prison.

Richard Pusey filmed four dying police officers, who had been hit by a truck on a motorway.

The 42 year-old pleaded guilty to outraging public decency over the footage.

The court heard a bystander had asked Mr. Pusey to aid the injured officers - but he replied "they're dead" and continued filming.

The judge described it as "heartless, cruel and disgraceful."

Image: Google Earth