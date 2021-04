Householders in Kildare recycled 15,000 more batteries through retailers last year than in 2019.

That's according to data from WEEE Ireland.

In all, householders in the county recycled 1.2 million used batteries, 31 tonnes in all, through supermarkets, hardware and electronic stores in 2020.

Nationally, 7.8 million batteries were recycled through all retailers last year 1.

