An ambulance took at least 90 minutes to arrive at a life-threatening emergency call 28 times in six months.

There were 282 response times of over an hour, to these type of calls, in the second half of last year.

According to new HSE figures, the worst was nearly 2 hours and 32 minutes to a life-threatening call in Co Cork.

David Hall, of Leixlip headquartered Lifeline Ambulance Service, says people in the private sector would lose their jobs with a record like that.

File image: RollingNews