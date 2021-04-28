K Drive

Listen: Pop-Up Covid 19 Test Centre To Open In Newbridge Next Week.

: 28/04/2021 - 15:50
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A pop-up Covid 19 test centre is to open in Newbridge next week.

3 of the town's schools have reported cases of the virus.

The Newbridge Local Electoral Area reported the highest Covid 19 14 day incidence rate in the county in to two weeks to April 19th.

At 377.7 cases per 100,000 people, it was 240 points above the state's rate of 131.

Kildare South Fine Gael TD, Martin Heydon, confirmed the opening of the facility on today's edition of Kildare Focus.

Deputy Heydon joined Ciara Plunkett on this afternoon's edition of the programme:

A walk-in centre is operating in Celbridge this week.

It is in the grounds of Castletown House.

The centre will provide free Covid 19 tests, daily, between 11am and 7pm, until Friday.

There is no appointment and no fee, and anyone over the age of 16 who does not have symptoms of the virus, can avail of a test.

