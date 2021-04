The sale of Durex condoms have increased as Covid-19 restrictions ease in some areas of the world.

Reckitt, the consumer goods firm behind the brand, reported growth in the first quarter of 2021 in areas including China and Europe.

That's in comparison with sales for the same period in 2020.

Overall, sales across the company's products increased by 4.1%.

Reckitt have also witnessed a decrease in sales baby formula products, believed to be due to lower birth rates.

Image: Klaus Nielsen via Pexels