Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: 3 Men Arrested During Garda Inquiry In To Illegal Immigration Scam.

: 28/04/2021 - 16:52
Author: Ciara Plunkett
garda_garda_logo.jpg

Detectives have carried out a series of raids in Dublin and Wicklow in connection with an investigation into an illegal immigration racket.

Three men are being held at various Garda stations across the city this afternoon.

Trish Lavery reports:

16trishlaverty.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: An Garda Siochana

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!