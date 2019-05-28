The Night Shift

10pm - 12am
with
Thomas Maher

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Daly & Andrews Win 3rd & 4th Dublin EP Seats, Respectively.

: 05/28/2019 - 17:11
Author: Ciara Plunkett
clare_daly_ep_count_rds_28_05_19_rollingnews.jpg

Dublin's four new MEP seats have finally been decided, after 3 days of counting.

Independents4Change candidate, TD Clare Daly has won the third seat, with Fianna Fáil's Barry Andrews securing the so-called "cold-storage" fourth seat, which can only be taken up once Brexit happens.

Clare Daly extended her lead over Barry Andrews after outgoing Sinn Féin MEP Lynn Boylan's votes were redistributed.

The count was dramtically suspended last night after legal teams for both candidates had raised concerns over whether Boylan's votes would be transferred.
 

 

Image: Clare Daly at the RDS count centre today: RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!