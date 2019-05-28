Daly & Andrews Win 3rd & 4th Dublin EP Seats, Respectively.

Dublin's four new MEP seats have finally been decided, after 3 days of counting.

Independents4Change candidate, TD Clare Daly has won the third seat, with Fianna Fáil's Barry Andrews securing the so-called "cold-storage" fourth seat, which can only be taken up once Brexit happens.

Clare Daly extended her lead over Barry Andrews after outgoing Sinn Féin MEP Lynn Boylan's votes were redistributed.

The count was dramtically suspended last night after legal teams for both candidates had raised concerns over whether Boylan's votes would be transferred.



Image: Clare Daly at the RDS count centre today: RollingNews