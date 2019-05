There's been an increase in the number of overseas visits to Ireland in the first 4 months of this year.

New CSO data shows visitor numbers rose by almost 3 million, or 5.1 percent compared to the same period in 2018.

Britain accounted for the most visits, followed by mainland Europe and North America.

Tourism Minister Shane Ross says the figure is 'encouraging' and that he hopes the growth can be 'sustained into the summer season'.