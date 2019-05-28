The Night Shift

Paris Court Hears Du Plantier Told A Friend She She Going To Meet A Poet Before She Travelled TO Cork.

: 05/28/2019 - 17:40
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A court in Paris has heard Sophie Toscan Du Plantier told a friend she was "going to meet a guy - a poet - to talk to him about his work" before she travelled to Ireland in 1996. 

62 year old Ian Bailey is charged with voluntary homicide however he is not attending the hearing.

He has always denied any involvement in her death.

Ms Toscan du Plantier's badly beaten body was found near the entrance to her home in Schull in December 1996.

In court today Agnes Thomas, a friend of Ms Du Plantier, said her friend rang her a week before she came to West Cork and told her the man she was going to meet was a weird guy.

Ms Thomas advised her that she should not meet him if he was weird.

Ms Toscan du Plantier did not name the man she was due to meet.

