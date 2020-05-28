The Eleven To Two Show

Listen: ESRI Says Ireland Is On Court For The Largest Recession In Its History.

: 05/28/2020 - 09:07
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Ireland is on course for its largest recession in history, according to new research.

The Economic and Social Research Institute has released its quarterly forecasts for the coming year.

Andrew Lowth reports:

