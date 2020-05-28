The Eleven To Two Show

Kildare Nursing Home Reports Highest Number Of Covid 19 Nursing Home Deaths In Ireland.

: 05/28/2020 - 10:45
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Irish Times reports that Ryevale Nursing Home in Leixlip has recorded, at 35, the highest number of Covid 19 deaths in residential care settings for older people in Ireland.

The newspaper has obtained data privately compiled by the HSE.

1,030 people have died of Covid 19 in 167 nursing homes and related settings across Ireland.

The Irish Times says of "the 10 settings which saw the highest number of deaths, accounting for 240 of the total, only one is a HSE-run facility "

In Kildare, two other nursing homes, Larchifled Park and Craddock House, both in Naas have reported 22 and 19 deaths of Covid 19, respectively.

Table courtesy The Irish Times.

 

 

Outbreak location Residential Setting Total number RIP
Nursing home Ryevale NH, Leixlip 35
Nursing home Tara Winthrop Private Clinic, Swords 29
Nursing home Marymount Care Centre, Lucan 28
Comm. Hosp/Long-stay unit Phoenix Park Community Nursing Unit, St Mary's Hospital, Phoenix Park 25
Nursing home Kiltipper Woods NH 23
Nursing home Dealgan House Nursing home, Castletown, Dundalk 22
Nursing home Larchfield Park NH, Naas 21
Nursing home Drumbear Lodge N.H., Monaghan 20
Nursing home Craddock House NH, Naas 19
Nursing home Loughshinny NH, Skerries (Bartra Healthcare) 18
Nursing home Clonskeagh Community Unit 17
Nursing home TLC Citywest 17
Nursing home BeechWood Nursing Home Leighlinbridge Carlow 16
Nursing home Mullinahinch Nursing Home Co. Monaghan 16
Nursing home Elmgreen NH, Castleknock 16
Nursing home Harvey Healthcare Terenure NH (aka Grace NH) 15
Nursing home Kilbrew Nursing Home, Ashbourne 15
Residential institution Highfield Healthcare: Alzheimer's Care Centre, Whitehall 14
Nursing home Esker Lodge Nursing Home,Cathedral Road 14
Nursing home Millbury Nursing Home, Navan 14
Figures includes probable Covid-19 deaths

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

