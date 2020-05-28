Kildare Nursing Home Reports Highest Number Of Covid 19 Nursing Home Deaths In Ireland.

The Irish Times reports that Ryevale Nursing Home in Leixlip has recorded, at 35, the highest number of Covid 19 deaths in residential care settings for older people in Ireland.

The newspaper has obtained data privately compiled by the HSE.

1,030 people have died of Covid 19 in 167 nursing homes and related settings across Ireland.

The Irish Times says of "the 10 settings which saw the highest number of deaths, accounting for 240 of the total, only one is a HSE-run facility "

In Kildare, two other nursing homes, Larchifled Park and Craddock House, both in Naas have reported 22 and 19 deaths of Covid 19, respectively.

Table courtesy The Irish Times.