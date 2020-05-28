Kildare Nursing Home Reports Highest Number Of Covid 19 Nursing Home Deaths In Ireland.

The Irish Times reports that Ryevale Nursing Home in Leixlip has recorded, at 35, the highest number of Covid 19 deaths in residential care settings for older people in Ireland.
The newspaper has obtained data privately compiled by the HSE.
1,030 people have died of Covid 19 in 167 nursing homes and related settings across Ireland.
The Irish Times says of "the 10 settings which saw the highest number of deaths, accounting for 240 of the total, only one is a HSE-run facility "
In Kildare, two other nursing homes, Larchifled Park and Craddock House, both in Naas have reported 22 and 19 deaths of Covid 19, respectively.
**File image: RollingNews
Table courtesy The Irish Times.
|Outbreak location
|Residential Setting
|Total number RIP
|Nursing home
|Ryevale NH, Leixlip
|35
|Nursing home
|Tara Winthrop Private Clinic, Swords
|29
|Nursing home
|Marymount Care Centre, Lucan
|28
|Comm. Hosp/Long-stay unit
|Phoenix Park Community Nursing Unit, St Mary's Hospital, Phoenix Park
|25
|Nursing home
|Kiltipper Woods NH
|23
|Nursing home
|Dealgan House Nursing home, Castletown, Dundalk
|22
|Nursing home
|Larchfield Park NH, Naas
|21
|Nursing home
|Drumbear Lodge N.H., Monaghan
|20
|Nursing home
|Craddock House NH, Naas
|19
|Nursing home
|Loughshinny NH, Skerries (Bartra Healthcare)
|18
|Nursing home
|Clonskeagh Community Unit
|17
|Nursing home
|TLC Citywest
|17
|Nursing home
|BeechWood Nursing Home Leighlinbridge Carlow
|16
|Nursing home
|Mullinahinch Nursing Home Co. Monaghan
|16
|Nursing home
|Elmgreen NH, Castleknock
|16
|Nursing home
|Harvey Healthcare Terenure NH (aka Grace NH)
|15
|Nursing home
|Kilbrew Nursing Home, Ashbourne
|15
|Residential institution
|Highfield Healthcare: Alzheimer's Care Centre, Whitehall
|14
|Nursing home
|Esker Lodge Nursing Home,Cathedral Road
|14
|Nursing home
|Millbury Nursing Home, Navan
|14