Large Parts Of Naas May Experience Water Supply Disruption Today.

: 05/28/2020 - 11:02
Author: Ciara Plunkett
water_drop_pixabay.jpg

Large parts of Naas will experience water supply disruption today.

Kildare County Council says water conservation works begin at 11.30am this morning.

Supply to Road, Sarto Park, Pacelli Road, Our Ladys Place, St. Gabriels Place,St. Davids Terrace, Old Caragh Road,St. Martins Avenue, St. Patricks Terrace, Osprey Apartments, Aras Chill Dara, New Row, Newbridge Road to Jigginstown, Corbally Court and Finlay Park may be affected.

Works are scheduled for completion at 2pm.

It could take up to three hours for the system to refill and for normal supply to resume.

Stock image: Pixabay

